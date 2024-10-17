Bihar govt has failed to stop illegal liquor trade: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government over reported deaths of several persons due to consumption of spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts, saying that the ruling dispensation has failed to stop the illegal liquor trade in the state.

Referring to the deaths in Bihar, the Congress chief in a post on X ,wrote, “So far 36 people have died due to spurious liquor in 16 villages of Siwan and Saran of Bihar, which is very painful and sad. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved families of the victims. Request to the government that the culprits should be given the harshest punishment possible.”

Taking a swipe at the state government, he said, “Before this incident, many people have lost their lives due to illegal liquor in other districts, which shows how much the Bihar government has failed to stop the illegal liquor trade.”

Attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Kharge said, “In 2017, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had said that liquor will not be sold in Bihar as long as he is alive. Liquor ban has been implemented. But, why is the illegal liquor trade continuing ?.”

Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha added, “The opportunistic double government in Bihar is responsible for taking the lives of hundreds of people.”

Echoing similar sentiments, the party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said that illegal trade of spurious liquor is going on full swing despite liquor ban in the state.

Expressing grief over the deaths, Vadra in a social media post ,wrote, “The news of death of a large number of people due to spurious liquor in Siwan and Saran districts of Bihar is extremely sad. May God give peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family.”

She also claimed that several persons are admitted in the hospital and wished them a speedy recovery.

Attacking the Kumar-led government in the state, Vadra said, “Liquor ban is in force in Bihar but illegal trade of spurious liquor is going on in full swing, due to which deaths occur every day. The government should control this. The government should put a stop to this.”

Earlier in the day, former Bihar Deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav in a post on X ,wrote, “27 people have lost their lives due to spurious liquor. Dozens lost their eyesight. There is a so-called liquor ban in Bihar but due to the nexus between ruling leaders, police and mafia, liquor is available at every intersection.”