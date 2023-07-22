Bihar forms crisis management group in view of scanty rainfall

The Bihar government has constituted a state-level crisis management group (CMG) and provided all possible assistance to farmers in the wake of scanty rainfall in the state. Bihar’s chief secretary Amir Subhani will hold the weekly meeting of the CMG.

While reviewing the situation, CM Nitish Kumar asked the officials to provide diesel subsidy to the farmers and ensure 12 hour power supply for irrigating agriculture fields per day. He also asked the water resources development department officials to ensure proper supply of water for irrigation purpose in canals .

According to meteorological department sources, out of the total 38 districts in Bihar, 26 districts had less than normal rainfall. Eight districts had so far less rainfall. Only four districts- Buxar, Kishanganj, Bhagalpur and Araria had normal rainfall. Bihar had 48% rain deficit in June and 47% from July 1 to 21 in 2023. The state would expect light rain between July 21 to 27, met department sources said.

A close vigil would be on the proper arrangement and availability of drinking water in rain deficit regions of Bihar. A weekly monitoring of the availability water for irrigation, availability of subsidised diesel and 12 hour power supply for irrigation would be done.