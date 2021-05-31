Amidst COVID-19 second wave, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced an extension of lockdown till June 8.

“In view of the corona infection, it has been decided to extend the lockdown by a week i.e. 8 June 2021. But certain relaxations are being given for business activities. All people must wear masks and maintain social distance,” Bihar CM tweeted.

कोरोना संक्रमण को देखते हुए लॉकडाउन को एक सप्ताह अर्थात 8 जून, 2021 तक बढ़ाने का निर्णय लिया गया है। परन्तु व्यापार के लिए अतिरिक्त छूट दी जा रही है।

सभी लोग मास्क पहनें और सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखें। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) May 31, 2021

The lockdown was previously extended till June 1 amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Lockdown was first clamped with effect from May 5, till May 10, after the state was rattled by an unprecedented spurt in Covid-19 cases and fatalities. It was subsequently extended till May 25. The restrictions include the suspension of almost all business activities.

Shops dealing in essential items have been allowed to do business for four hours from 6 am to 10 am in the morning. Strict measures are being taken, including police crackdown, to prevent people from flouting the rules and those found to be flagrantly violating these are being booked under the Disaster Management Act and the Epidemics Act.

(With PTI inputs)