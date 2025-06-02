Bihar Dalit girl rape-murder: Delay in shifting victim to AIIMS Patna due to PM Modi’s visit, alleges Congress

The Opposition Congress on Monday alleged that the 11-year-old Dalit girl, who was raped and found with around 20 knife wounds in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur could not be shifted to the AIIMS, Patna as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting there.

The minor girl succumbed to her injuries at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Sunday after she was allegedly kept in an ambulance outside the hospital for nearly five hours. She was reportedly admitted to the hospital after intervention by Congress Bihar Unit President Rajesh Kumar.

“A minor Dalit girl is raped in Muzaffarpur, but then what did the government, administration, police and hospital do?

There is a ‘double engine’ government in Bihar, yet there was a delay in shifting this girl to AIIMS Patna because Narendra Modi was visiting there,” Women Congress president Alka Lamba said in a press conference in New Delhi.

Lamba alleged that there is a period of bad governance in Bihar. “Wolves hungry for lust are roaming freely, making girls victims of their lust, and this government is busy saving these wolves…The situation was such that the injured girl kept waiting in the ambulance for 4 hours, and she died yesterday,” she said.

Holding the Nitish Kumar-led BJP-JDU government responsible for the lawlessness in the state, Lamba claimed several girls have been subjected to atrocities within a fortnight.

“In Muzaffarpur, a 5th grade girl was raped and then murdered, more than 20 injury marks were found on her body; A student was kidnapped while returning from school in Chhapra, then gang-raped and murdered; A minor girl was gang-raped in Sitamarhi; A two and half year old girl was raped in West Champaran; A 16-year-old minor girl was raped in Munger; 11-year-old girl raped in Araria…Bihar is facing a period of misrule under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, hence, the accountability lies with him,” she added.

According to Lamba, 18,517 trials were completed in 2022, of which 5,067 were convicted and 12,062 were acquitted. In 2021, 11,783 trials were completed, 3,368 people convicted, and 7,745 acquitted, and in 2020, 9,713 trials were completed, 3,814 people were convicted, and 5,403 acquitted.

“There should be death penalty in cases of rape of minor daughters, but why is there no death penalty – this is what we are asking,” demanded the Congress leader.