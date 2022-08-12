Bihar CM Nitish Kumar wishes people of Bihar on Raksha Bandhan

On the eve of Rakshabandhan, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wishes the people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar took to his Twitter Handle and wishes the people, “Rakshabandhan is the festival of love and affection between brother and sister. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the state and the countrymen on the occasion of Rakshabandhan.”

रक्षाबंधन भाई-बहन के प्यार एवं स्नेह का त्योहार है। रक्षाबंधन के अवसर पर प्रदेश एवं देशवासियों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) August 12, 2022

Raksha Bandhan is that time of the year when brothers and sisters come together to celebrate their special bond. As per rituals, sisters tie a sacred thread on brothers’ wrists, and in return brothers shower them with presents.

Raksha Bandhan is also known as Rakhi. Rakhi is the most famous festival of Hindus and is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm. Raksha Bandhan falls on Purnima Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Shravan. This Year Raksha Bandhan is celebrated on two days, the 11th and 12th of August.

