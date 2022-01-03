Nitish: 14 Covid cases detected in Janata Darbar

Bihar Chief Minister, who is reportedly suffering from a throat infection, has himself confirmed the development. As many as six visitors who had arrived in Patna to attend the Janata Darbar of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday, have tested positive for Covid-19.

According to an official of the Chief Minister Secretariat, besides visitors, five staff members of hotel Maurya who supply food at the venue and three constables have also tested positive for the virus.

“We have put them into the quarantine centre and initiated tests of all officials of the Chief Minister Secretariat,” Nitish Kumar said.

Following the development, the officials present at the office of Chief Minister were immediately separated from other visitors.

The Janata Darbar programme of Nitish Kumar is streamed live on different social media platforms. It is organised in Patna secretariat every Monday where the Chief Minister directly interacts with visitors and receives complaints. This week, he was scheduled to listen to complaints related to the home department, Bihar police, prisons, liquor prohibition, land reforms and revenue, vigilance, mining and general administration.

After the sudden surge in Covid cases, the officials have made a provision of testing visitors before allowing them to interact with the Chief Minister.

“The Covid cases are suddenly zooming in the state. It is similar to the second wave which was seen last year. It is extremely painful. We are making all efforts to address the situation,” Nitish Kumar said.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi has urged Nitish Kumar to postpone the Janata Darbar programme to contain the spread of the virus.