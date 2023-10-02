Bihar caste survey data released: What next for Nitish Kumar?

In a move that may have political ramifications in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bihar government on Monday released the data of its caste survey that shows the state has 27.1 per cent of the population from Backward Classes and 36 per cent from Extremely Backward Classes.

As per the caste survey data, Scheduled Castes population in Bihar stands at 19.7 per cent while Scheduled Tribes at 1.7 per cent. There 15.5 per cent General population in Bihar. The state has a total population of 13.1 crore. Of the 27.1 per cent Backward Classes, Yadav’s constitute 14.2 per cent, Kushwaha’s 4.27 per cent and Kurmi’s 2.8 per cent.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar last year announced caste-based survey amid demands of increase in OBC quota. CM Nitish, who is part of the Opposition’s INDIA alliance, has proposed nation-wide caste census to ensure social justice and equal representation of all sections of the society.

Following the release of caste-based survey data, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is likely to call a meeting of coalition parties to discuss further strategy. A decision on increasing OBC quota to 27 per cent could also be taken, according to reports.

During the third meeting of INIDA bloc in Mumbai, Nitish Kumar’s nation-wide caste census demand was met with Mamata Banerjee’s objections. However, most other parties agreed to include the issue in their poll campaign. The Congress party has also supported a caste-based survey.

Earlier on July 19, a joint resolution to conduct caste census was adopted unanimously during the second meeting of the INDIA bloc in Bengaluru. The Opposition is also trying to woo the OBCs with their demand of its inclusion in the Women’s Reservation Bill.

The release of caste survey data has come nearly a month after the Supreme Court rejected pleas seeking to restrain the Bihar government from publishing the survey findings. The top court said that it won’t stop the government from publishing the data unless there is any breach of rules.