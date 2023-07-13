Bihar: BJP leader dies allegedly after police lathicharge during opposition protest in Patna

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday alleged that a leader of the party died after sustaining injuires during police lathi-charge as party workers were marching to the Bihar Assembly during a massive protest against the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state today.

The Police allegedly fired tear gas shells, used water cannons to stop party workers from marching to the Bihar Assembly. BJP workers were holding protest on the various demands including amended teachers recruitment policy. Taking to Twitter, BJP senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi who was part of the protest said, “Arrested by Bihar Police in Patna. Jehanabad dist GS Vijay Kumar Singh died in brutal police lathi charge.”

Further talking to ANI, Modi said the BJP will file a case against the police officials under the section for murder.

“It is so unfortunate that one of our party workers died due to a lathi charge by the police. He died on the way to the hospital. We will lodge murder charges against the police. Nitish Kumar is responsible for all this,” Bihar former Deputy CM Sushil Modi said.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas Paswan) chief Chirag Paswan, while condoling the death, lashed out at the Bihar government and CM Nitish Kumar holding him responsible for the incident.

“I condole the death of BJP worker Vijay Singh, on behalf of my party… I also want to ask Nitish Kumar and the Bihar government, who is responsible for his death. Somebody was beaten to death by a lathi…those who raise their voice against the state govt is silenced by lathi…CM must answer, he is accountable for this death”: Chirag Paswan said.