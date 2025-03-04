Bihar assembly witnesses verbal spat between Nitish and Tejashwi

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the RJD by reminiscing about the poor law and order situation, healthcare facilities, education, transportation and other socio-economic conditions in Bihar during the 15-year rule of Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi.

During the discussion on the Governor’s Address in the Bihar Assembly, Kumar targeted the Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav and said, “You were a child. You do not know what the situation was. No one used to leave the house after evening.”

The Chief Minister said that Hindu-Muslim clashes were very frequent. When he came to know about the main reason, he ordered fencing of Qabristans across Bihar. Similarly, his government also fenced old Hindu temples. It helped the government control Hindu-Muslim clashes.

He also took the opportunity to recall his government’s efforts to uplift the situation of Muslims in the state, including compensation to Bhagalpur riot victims, upgrading madarsas and regulating madarsa teachers’ jobs.

He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s decision to establish the Makhana Board in Bihar, develop new airports, provide financial assistance for the Western Kosi Canal Project, and expand Patna IIT.

The Chief Minister also highlighted his government’s other achievements, including schemes to uplift women’s condition in society, improvement in healthcare facilities, large-scale recruitment of teachers, and enhancing the police force in the state.

Targeting Tejashwi, the Chief Minister said, “I made your father, I left Lalu Prasad when he did wrong. I removed you twice when you did wrong.”

The opposition staged a walkout when the Chief Minister said that all the developmental works were carried out by his government, while others (Tejashwi) have been trying to take the credit.

Earlier, Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav took a dig at Nitish Kumar and said, “He has been making claims as if the world came into existence only after he became the chief minister of Bihar.”

Tejashwi said that Nitish Kumar should also mention that “No CM used to fall at the PM’s feet before 2005.”