Impressed by the policies and public interest of the Kejriwal government, on Sunday senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mahendra Kumar Sonpal joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of National Convenor and CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Mahendra Kumar Sonpal was one of the senior BJP leaders and at present, he was the Delhi Pradesh President of BJP’s Sindhi Cell. He has been in active politics for the last 30 years and has worked in several states including Delhi, Gujarat among others.

Many supporters of Sonpal also took the membership of AAP today. Significantly, Mahendra Kumar Sonpal was a close confidante of LK Advani and has worked with him during the Gandhinagar election.

Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal welcomed Mahendra Kumar Sonpal who left the BJP and joined the Aam Aadmi Party and committed to working together for the interests of the people of Delhi.

Sonpal of Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency has held several important posts besides the Delhi Pradesh President of BJP Sindhi Cell. Prior to this, he was a member of APMC Azadpur. He has been the President of the Sindhu Sabha of India. He has also been a member of the National Council of Sindhi Language Promotion, Government of India.

During the last year, dozens of senior BJP leaders have left the party and joined the Aam Aadmi Party. After the historic victory of the Aam Aadmi Party in the assembly elections, the process of joining the AAP has increased rapidly.

This includes a large number of BJP leaders, most of whom are current and former councillors. BJP councillor Rinku Mathur from Lalbagh in the Model Town Assembly constituency joined the Aam Aadmi Party last year. Subsequently, Ramesh Ambavata, one of the top BJP leaders and his wife joined the AAP along with supporters.

Senior BJP leader Jagbir Pradhan, BJP councillor Aarti Yadav and former councillor Anil Yadav, former BJP candidate and former chairman of Delhi Safai Karamchai Commission Santlal Chawadia, chairman of Delhi Municipal Corporation Labour Union, JP Tank, also joined the AAP earlier.