Big haul of illegal liquor seized in Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Excise and Taxation Commissioner Yunus said here on Thursday his department seized 8 lakh milliliters of illegal English and country liquor being smuggled in the state in the last few days in Kullu, Mandi, Baddi, Solan and Nurpur districts.

“The teams under Police district Nurpur, conducted joint raids in Ulehariyan Khanpur, Basantpur, Gagwal, Barota and Thakurdwara, seized and destroyed 30,000 liters of raw liquor (Lahan). In addition, 10 liters of Lahan was seized from Bhulpur Ulehariyan and an FIR was registered against the accused in Thakurdwara Police under Himachal Pradesh Excise Act 2011,” he said.

Acting on specific information, Assistant Commissioner, Kullu inspected suspected premises located on Banogi-Kullu Beasar Road and seized a total of 588 bottles of English liquor and 369 bottles of Beer which were for sale only in Punjab, he informed.

A case under section 39 has been registered at Police Station Kullu. Apart from this, 148 bottles have been seized in other districts and cases have been registered under the Excise Act, 2011, he added.

Other districts have also been instructed to take strict action against the sale of illegal liquor, he disclosed.

“The Excise Department will continue to take such action in future on the manufacture and trade of illegal liquor. Departmental officers have been ordered to take strict action against persons involved in illegal activities under the Excise Act,” said Yun