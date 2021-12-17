Bhutan names Modi for its highest civilian award

Bhutan today conferred its highest civilian award on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his friendship and support over the years.

”Overjoyed to hear His Majesty (Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck) pronounce Your Excellency Modiji’s Narendra Modi name for the highest civilian decoration, Order of the Druk Gyalpo,” Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering said in a Facebook message.

He noted that the king highlighted all the unconditional friendship and support Modi extended to the Himalayan nation over the years and particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic. ”Much deserving! Congratulations from the people of Bhutan. In all interactions, seen Your Excellency as a great, spiritual human being. Looking forward to celebrating the honour in person,” he added.

The award was instituted in 2008 and is conferred on people who have made a significant contribution to society in Bhutan.

Modi has paid special attention to India’s ties with Bhutan ever since he became the Prime Minister in 2014. In fact, Bhutan was the first foreign country he travelled to after assuming office.

India has also extended full assistance to Bhutan during the pandemic. Last month, Modi launched the second phase of the RuPay card in Bhutan electronically.