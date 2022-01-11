Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Bhupender Yadav holds telephone talks with US Envoy for Climate John Kerry

Yadav highlighted the importance and need to focus on L.I.F.E(Lifestyle For Environment), ~ the one-word campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Glasgow last year.

ANI | New Delhi | January 11, 2022 8:19 am

Bhupender Yadav, Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD), L.I.F.E(Lifestyle For Environment), John Kerry

(Image Source: Twitter/@byadavbjp)

Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav held a telephonic call with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and discussed a wide range of issues including India’s ambitious climate action targets announced during COP26.

Both leaders discussed taking forward the India- US Climate Action and Finance Mobilization Dialogue (CAFMD) through the four identified pillars, Climate Ambition, Finance Mobilization, Adaptation and Resilience, and Forestry, according to a release by the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

Bhupender Yadav highlighted the importance and need to focus on L.I.F.E(Lifestyle For Environment), ~ the one-word campaign championed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Glasgow last year.

The leaders also discussed the upcoming meeting of the Major Economies Forum (MEF).

TAGS :

Related Latest News

BJP parliamentary party meeting begins
Govt. is committed to achieve universalization of social security: Labour and Employment Minister
EPF Central Board of Trustees meets; four committees on social security code and building digital capacity to be formed