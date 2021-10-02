Bhupender Yadav flags off ‘India for Tigers’ rally

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti and heralding the iconic week of ”Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav”, Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav today flagged off a rally on wheels ‘India for Tigers’ in which all 51 tiger reserves will be participating at landscape level.

He also released on the occasion guidelines for ecotourism and for enumeration of river Dolphins in Indus and Ganges rivers.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadav informed that during the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and beyond, an intensive, country wide campaign was envisaged which would focus on citizen participation, to be converted into a ‘Janandolan’, where small changes, at the local level, would add up to significant national gains and help reinforce the trusteeship concept and living in harmony with nature.

The PAN India outreach activity has the twin objectives of celebrating India’s 75 years of Independence and spreading the message of biodiversity conservation under the ambit of Project Tiger and Integrated Development of Wildlife Habitats (IDWH) programme of the Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change.

The rally on wheels will be organised on select dates and assigned routes and will be spearheaded by field directors. The field directors will start off from their designated tiger reserves. The rallies will culminate at Ranthambore, Kanha, Melghat ,Bandipur, Similipal,Sunderbans,Manas, Palamau and Corbett tiger reserves, representing the country’s initial nine tiger reserves designated under The Project Tiger in 1973.

