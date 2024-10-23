Bhupen Borah steps down amid dispute over Behali bypoll candidature

Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah has resigned as the head of the United Opposition following a disagreement over the party’s stance on the upcoming bye-elections for the Behali Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).

Borah had advocated leaving the seat for their ally, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) [CPIM (L)], but internal divisions emerged as some Congress leaders expressed interest in contesting the seat themselves.

In a letter to the General Secretary of the Assam Sonmilita Morcha (ASOM), Borah explained that during a meeting held on October 18 in Guwahati, which was attended by top Congress leaders, including the All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary and the Secretary in charge of Assam, a proposal to establish a five-member committee to decide the Behali nomination was discussed.

The CPIM (L) had laid claim to the seat, and Borah supported this alliance move.

Despite the assurances, Borah expressed frustration that the committee’s recommendation had not been accepted by the AICC.

Opposition leaders convened a meeting on Wednesday, demanding the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) clarify its position on the Behali LAC by Thursday.

Borah admitted he had attempted to persuade the committee to reconsider, but they insisted on an immediate decision from the AICC. Under mounting pressure and unable to enforce a resolution, Borah felt forced to step down from his leadership role in the opposition.

He underscored the importance of opposition unity, a principle championed by Rahul Gandhi during his recent visit to Assam and at the Northeast Congress Coordination Committee meeting in Meghalaya. However, the internal discord around Behali’s candidature left Borah with little choice but to resign.