The Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has won a prestigious order for setting up a 2×800 MW supercritical thermal power project on EPC basis from Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

The order for the coal-based project, to be set up in the Koderma district of Jharkhand, has been awarded through International Competitive Bidding (ICB).

This is the first 800 MW project of DVC that will be set up adjacent to the existing 2×500 MW units, which were also installed by the BHEL on the EPC basis. The BHEL has a long-standing partnership with the DVC and has installed more than 80 per cent of the coal-based power stations of the utility in Jharkhand and West Bengal.

Advertisement

BHEL’s scope of work for this project includes supply, erection and commissioning, along with civil works. Key equipment for the project will be supplied by BHEL’s manufacturing units at Haridwar, Trichy, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal and Ranipet, while the execution on site will be undertaken by the company’s Power Sector – Eastern Region. The scope also includes highly efficient, state-of-the-art equipment for emission control.

The company is the leading power equipment manufacturer in India with a vast installed base of more than 1,68,000 MW of thermal power plants in the country. BHEL is playing a crucial role in bolstering the nation’s energy security and has been a major partner in the country’s vision to achieve self-reliance in the power sector. The company is fully geared to meet India’s growing demand for power equipment.