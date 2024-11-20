Coal import by domestic thermal plants declines

The import of coal by non-regulated sectors (NRS) and domestic coal-based thermal power plants (for blending) declined by 9.83 per cent, dropping to 63.28 MT during April to September, 2024, from 70.18 MT in the same period last year, and by 8.59 per cent, falling to 9.79 MT from 10.71 MT, respectively.

This demonstrates an increased reliance on domestic coal supplies for these sectors. However, there has been a rise in the import of coking coal, essential for the steel industry, and coal for imported coal-based (ICB) power plants, which are not substitutable by domestic coal.

The overall coal imports during April-September 2024 increased marginally by 1.36 per cent, reaching 129.52 million tonnes (MT) compared to 127.78 MT in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Advertisement

In terms of value, overall imported coal during April-September 2024-25 stands at Rs. 1,38,763.50 Crore, a decrease from Rs 1,52,392.23 crore during the same period last year. This reduction has resulted in huge savings of Rs 13,628.73 Crore demonstrating a more cost-effective approach to coal procurement.

The Ministry of Coal remains committed to reducing dependency on imported coal where feasible, by ramping up domestic production and streamlining logistics. At the same time, imports of non-substitutable coal are strategically maintained to support critical industries like power and steel, said its release, reiterating its focus on ensuring energy security and cost efficiency while advancing towards the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.