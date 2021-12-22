Bharatmala highway construction Phase-1 projects to generate employment of 5.37 lakh people for a year

The Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme Phase- I would build 19,265-kilometer national Highways in its Phase 1 scheme and would generate employment of more than 14.2 crores, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

He said the project that would attract an investment of Rs 5,60,216 crore to construct 19,265 kilometer long national highways, will give employment to 5.37 lakh people for a year.

According to a rough estimate, direct employment of 4076 man-days or one-year employment for more than 15 people can be generated to construct one kilometer of National Highway, the Minister informed the Rajya Sabha while replying to a question.

So far more than 6,750 kilometers of National Highways have already been constructed. Another project comprising a length of 612 km with a cost of Rs 13,720 crore has been awarded in the State of Bihar, under the Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I, the Minister said.

Targets for the construction of National Highways have been finalized on a year-to-year basis. For this fiscal year the government has set a target of construction of 12,000 km National Highway, the Minister said.