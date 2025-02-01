Bharat Sevashram sets benchmark in selfless service to devotees: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the Bharat Sevashram Sangh camp in Mahakumbh Nagar, Prayagraj, met with saints and observed the organisation’s humanitarian service during the Mahakumbh.

CM Yogi praised the Bharat Sevashram’s contributions and highlighted its century-long tradition of selfless service to society. He also recalled that his guru, Swami Avaidyanath, had spent significant time in social service alongside Bharat Sevashram saint Swami Aseemanand.

During his visit, CM Yogi interacted with saints from various sects dedicated to preserving and promoting Sanatan Dharma. He also met representatives of religious and spiritual organisations engaged in the community and social service.

Swami Atmajanand, who is leading the event at the Bharat Sevashram Sangh camp, shared that CM Yogi paid tribute to the organisation’s founder, Swami Pranavanand Ji, by garlanding his portrait and performing an aarti. The Chief Minister also had meaningful discussions with the saints present at the camp.

The saints of Bharat Sevashram shared insights into the organisation’s deep-rooted connection with Prayagraj’s sacred Sangam Bhoomi. Swami Bhaskaranand, Mahakumbh in-charge of Bharat Sevashram, emphasised that the Sangh is not just a religious and spiritual organization but also a committed force in humanitarian efforts, including Narayan Seva.

He informed that the Sangh was founded in 1917 by Pandit Saint Acharya Swami Pranavanand Maharaj, who took ‘sanyasa’ on the banks of the Sangam during the auspicious month of Magh.

The foundation of Bharat Sevashram Sangh was laid on the sacred occasion of Maghi Purnima, giving it a profound spiritual and historical connection to this holy land.