The inauguration ceremony of the festival of Bharat Sanskriti Utsab organized by Hindusthan Art and Music Society, took place at the Town Hall Madan Burdwan on Friday.

The cultural festival and a talent search program in the field of Indian art and culture, Indian classical music and folk song, stepped into its 12th year of grand success.

Scheduled to be held from 20th to 24th December 2019 at Angikar Hall, Town Hall, Maidan, Burdwan, and 4 other places in the district of Purba Burdwan, West Bengal, the festival has gained mass attention over the years.

The festival of Bharat Sanskriti Utsab which aims to promote and preserve the Indian art and culture has been organized in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Govt. of India, Municipal Corporation and Purba Burdwan Zila Parishad.

The first part of the festival taking place in Town Hall, Burdwan witnessed a grand inauguration on 20th December with Agyananda Maharaj of Ramkrishna Mission, Burdwan lighting the lamp.

The festival of the 12th Bharat Sanskriti Utsab opened with the felicitation of the Bharat Sanskriti Samman Awards to some of the eminent figures from various walks of life.

The inauguration of a cultural evening began with the exclusive performances by various artists and their troupes.

The festival would take place at Town Hall, Maidan and Town Hall Auditorium of Burdwan where the classical program would take place on each of the evenings till 24th December. The competition starting from 21st December will take place from 10 am till 6 pm in five different venues of the Municipality Boys Auditorium and Ground, Town Hall Maidan and Auditorium and Zilla Parishad Bhawan. The festival lasting till 24th December would be lit up with the incredible performances by artists from various parts of the country as well as abroad.

According to the secretary of Bharat Sanskriti Utsab, Prosenjit Poddar, the primary objective of the festival is to promote the rich culture of art and music among the younger generation. As a result, the organizers have decided to offer a scholarship from this year to the top candidates of the competition scoring highest marks in each of the fields.

Poddar also disclosed that the candidate securing the highest mark among all in the competition would also be granted free participation in the upcoming International festivals scheduled to be held at places like Thailand, Dubai, Malaysia and other locations.

The invitees of the inauguration ceremony included eminent ministers like Moloy Ghatak, Sunil Kr Mondal, Nargis Begum and other renowned personalities.