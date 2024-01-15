‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ will take inspiration from Lord Ram and deliver justice: Congress

Under fire over the party’s refusal to attend the January 22 consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir, Congress leaders on Monday visited the Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Lallu along with Deepender Hooda and Supriya Shrinate offered prayers at the temple.

Speaking to reporters during the visit, Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the dream of “Ram Rajya” will not be fulfilled until the problems of unemployment, injustice, inflation, and economic disparity persist in the country.

She said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which kick-started from Manipur on Sunday, will take inspiration form Lord Ram and deliver justice.

“If the problem of unemployment, injustice, inflation, and economic disparity persists in the country, the dream of Lord Ram is incomplete… I pray that Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra takes inspiration from Lord Ram and delivers justice…,” Shrinate said, adding that “to talk about justice is ‘Ram Rajya’.”

Asked about the party’s decision to decline the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple, the Congress leader said it was for a purely political programme.

Congress leader Deepender Hooda said he will not take political questions but asserted he comes from a culture where people greet each other with Ram-Ram.

“I have come here on the occasion of Makar Sankranti to seek blessings of Lord Ram… I came here last year as well… I will not take any political questions on this pious land… We come from a culture where we greet each other with ‘Ram Ram’….,” Hooda said.

The visit holds significance as it comes just days ahead of the January 22 Ram temple inauguration event.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury have “respectfully declined” the invitation to the mega event.

The Congress said that of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of the “incomplete” Ram temple is a BJP event being held for political gains.

The BJP, however, slammed the Congress party for declining the invitation and termed it ‘anti-Ram’.