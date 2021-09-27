Bharat Bandh: Commuters face problems as traffic hit in Haryana, Punjab and National Capital

Traffic between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh was severely affected during the Bharat Bandh protest of farmers. To mark one year since the three contentious farm laws were passed, farmer organisations have called a “Bharat Bandh” today that began at 6 am and will continue till 4 pm.

In both Punjab and Haryana, national highways, state highways, link roads and railway tracks have been blocked, bringing road and rail traffic to a virtual halt. In Punjab, farmers have started protesting at over 350 places. Punjab’s Additional Director General of Police (AGDP) has issued instructions to the police force of the state to ensure law and order at the protest sites. A close watch is being kept at all the dharna sites. In Haryana too, highways are blocked at 25 places alone in the Jind district.

Throughout the duration of the strike, the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has called for the closure of government and private offices, educational and other institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments. However, all emergency establishments and essential services, including hospitals, medical stores, relief and rescue work and people attending to personal emergencies, will be exempted. The bandh will be enforced in a voluntary and peaceful manner, the SKM has assured.