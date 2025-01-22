‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ movement instrumental in overcoming gender biases: PM

On the completion of 10 years of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao (BBPP)’ movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the initiative was instrumental in overcoming gender biases and empowering girl children.

He said the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ movement had become a transformative, people-powered initiative and drew participation from people across all walks of life.

Advertisement

The prime minister further noted that districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and complimented all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level.

Advertisement

January 22 marks the 10th anniversary of ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ (BBBP) movement, signifying a decade of relentless endeavour to protect, educate and empower the girl child in the country.

The ten-year milestone not only aligns with the country’s vision of the Viksit Bharat 2047 goal but also marks a major shift from women-centric development to women-led development, under the Modi government.

The path-breaking campaign was launched by PM Modi on January 22, 2015 from Haryana’s Panipat as a response to the declining Child sex ratio (CSR) and also to address the gender imbalance.

In a thread post on X, the prime minister, on Tuesday, wrote: “Today we mark 10 years of the #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao movement. Over the past decade, it has become a transformative, people powered initiative and has drawn participation from people across all walks of life.”

“#BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has been instrumental in overcoming gender biases and at the same time it has created the right environment to ensure that the girl child has access to education and opportunities to achieve her dreams.”

“Thanks to the dedicated efforts of the people and various community service organisations, #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao has achieved remarkable milestones. Districts with historically low child sex ratios have reported significant improvements and awareness campaigns have instilled a deeper sense of the importance of gender equality.”

“I compliment all stakeholders who have made this movement vibrant at the grassroots level. Let us continue to protect the rights of our daughters, ensure their education and create a society where they can thrive without any discrimination. Together, we can ensure that the coming years bring even greater progress and opportunity for India’s daughters. #BetiBachaoBetiPadhao”

Over the years, the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ has not only helped change societal attitudes towards gender equality but also instilled a sense of pride and confidence among women and their families, thereby encouraging them to pursue their aspirations without fear of discrimination.

Today, women entrepreneurs are understood to be owners of 1.4 million Micro, Small, and Medium enterprises (MSMEs). This is a significant achievement that shows the growing opportunities for women in the country.

Over the years, the BBPP has transformed into a movement and the government figures document the overwhelming success of the scheme.

Among the key achievements, the national sex ratio at birth has risen from 918 in 2014-15 to 930 in 2023-24. The gross enrolment ratio of girls at the secondary level has risen from 75.51 per cent in 2014-15 to 78 per cent in 2023-24.

The institutional deliveries have risen from 61 per cent to 97.3 per cent and first-trimester antenatal care registrations improved from 61 per cent to 80.5 per cent, in the past decade.

The BBBP has also undertaken impactful initiatives such as the Yashaswini Bike Expedition, showcasing women empowerment, and the Kanya Shiksha Pravesh Utsav re-enrolling over 100,000 out-of-school girls. Other notable events include the National Conference on Skilling: Betiyan Bane Kushal, emphasising workforce participation.

The 10-year journey of BBBP underscores the Modi government’s commitment to building a Viksit Bharat, where women not just remain beneficiaries but also become active leaders of change, thus shaping a brighter and more inclusive future for all girl children.

The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao initiative was launched with a mission to empower girls by imparting education and making them equal participants in the country’s growth. Today, they are breaking glass ceilings and entering many male-dominated fields like the police force, armed forces, entrepreneurship and more.

The BBBP movement has mobilised government agencies, civil society, media and the public to address gender discrimination and foster a cultural shift toward valuing the girl child and ensuring her rights and opportunities. The transitional shift in policy has created an environment where girls are going for the sky and achieving their dreams.