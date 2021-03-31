In a bizarre incident, a Bengaluru taxi driver died of severe burn injuries after he attempted self-immolation inside his cab at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) allegedly over his declining income due to the drastic rise in fuel prices over the last year.

The deceased, Pratap Gowda, 35, from Ramanagara bordering district of the Karnataka capital set himself ablaze on Tuesday midnight, said the police.

The police said that he had sustained over 70 per cent burn injuries as he locked himself inside his car and poured petrol on himself and set himself on fire.

The police added that the deceased was operating a taxi attached to the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) airport taxi. “The KSTDC rates are higher than that of other aggregators, as a result, he was not generating enough income, hence, he could have resorted to such an extreme step,” an airport official told reporters.

DCP Bengaluru-Northeast Division, CK Baba, told reporters that Gowda was shifted to Victoria Hospital as soon as his self-immolation act went viral. “We are yet to ascertain ‘real reasons’ behind his extreme act,” he said.

After this incident, taxi services with various cab drivers unions and owners unions have come together to protest over his death.

As a result of this, the KIA has issued a statement through its Twitter handle appealing to its passengers to use bus service for travel to and from the Bengaluru airport or make their own travel arrangements.

