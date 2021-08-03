Bengal BJP MPs meet union ministers, discuss state issues

BJP MPs from West Bengal on Tuesday met union ministers, Mansukh Mandaviya and Dharmendra Pradhan to discuss health and education issues concerning the state.

After the meeting, West Bengal BJP chief and Lok Sabha member Dilip Ghosh told IANS that party MPs raised concern about irregularities in ongoing vaccination drives and teaching in tribal areas of the state.

“We brought to the notice of the union health minister about the irregularities in on-going vaccination drives in West Bengal and the problem faced by the people to get vaccinated. We told the union health minister that it is impossible to get the vaccination without the recommendation of ruling TMC party leaders despite the availability of free vaccines provided by the union government,” Ghosh said.

The BJP MPs from West Bengal requested the union health minister to start vaccination for the common man at central government health facilities in the state. “We requested the union health minister to start vaccination at central government health facilities like railway and ESIC hospitals to avoid any hassle created by the ruling party,” Ghosh said.

The BJP MPs from West Bengal informed the education minister Pradhan that teaching in tribal language has been stopped in the tribal areas of West Bengal and requested it to start immediately.

Ghosh said that both the ministers assured to provide necessary assistance to address the issues raised by BJP MPs so that people did not suffer due to the alleged failure of the state government.

Almost all the BJP MPs including the union minister from West Bengal attended the meeting except two — S.S. Ahluwalia and Babul Supriyo. Sources said that Ahluwalia was unwell and Supriyo did not attend the meeting.

Supriyo, a former union minister had on Saturday announced quitting politics but said on Monday that he will continue to work as an MP after a meeting with BJP chief J.P. Nadda.