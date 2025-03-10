Benefits of education, technology must reach villages: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday emphasised that benefits of education and technology must reach villages for the country’s balanced and sustainable development.

World-class research conducted in higher educational institutions would play an important role in establishing India as a Global Knowledge Super Power, she said at the convocation ceremony of Guru Jambheshwar University of Science and Technology, Hisar, Haryana.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that preparing the young generation for the changing global demands is a challenging task for higher education institutions. ”Higher education institutions like Guru Jambheshwar University have a very important role in this context,” she added.

The President was happy to note that this university has a high number of students from small towns and rural areas. She urged those students to make the people of their village and city aware of the importance of education and inspire them to get a good education.

She told students that education is not just a means of acquiring knowledge and skills. Education is also a means of developing life values such as morality, compassion and tolerance within a human being. Education makes an individual employable as well as aware of social responsibilities.

She said that entrepreneurship could help students in fulfilling social responsibilities. An entrepreneurial mindset would enable them to identify opportunities, take risks and find creative solutions to existing problems. As an entrepreneur, they could find solutions to social problems through their innovative ideas and contribute to the progress of society.

She urged students to adopt the mindset of generating employment instead of the mindset of getting employment. She said that by moving forward with this mindset, they would be able to use their knowledge and skills in a better way for the welfare of the society and contribute in making India a developed nation.

