National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi over video call yesterday.

As per the reports, the talks were held in a cordial and forward-looking manner.

The talks came right before the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) took the first steps to step back from the standoff points in the Galwan area.

“The focus of the conversation between NSA Ajit Doval and Chinese FM Wang Yi was the full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity and to work together to avoid such incidents in future,” news agency ANI reported quoting its sources.

The Chinese Army is removing tents and moving back from certain areas of the Galwan Valley, in a first sign of disengagement of troops from the area, PTI reported quoting government sources said on Monday.

They said disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commanders of the two sides.

Right after the clash on June 15 at the LAC, rounds of talks between the high-ranked army officials took place between both the sides.

Last such talks were held on Wednesday when the commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies met for a third round of talks which went for around 12 hours.

Even after the rigorous talks, satellite images were showing the multiple Chinese intrusions and deployment of heavy weaponry by the Chinese at the Indian Territory in Galwan Valley.

The Chinese Army is seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14, the sources said. Similar movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is seen at Gogra Hot Spring area, it added.

An unprecedented violent clash took place in Galwan valley on the night of June 15 at the Line of Actual Control with Chinese People’s Liberation Army soldiers attacking a small group of Indian Army men on patrol, resulting in fatalities which included the commanding officer of the Indian Army.

The intensity of the fight increased with reinforcements from both sides and it continued until late night till the time they got exhausted. Many Indian soldiers went missing during the fight.

Weeks after the clash, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had marked a surprise visit to Leh and forward locations to review the ground security situation.

While addressing the troops at Nimmoo, Ladakh, PM Modi had said, “The bravery that you and your compatriots showed, a message has gone to the world about India’s strength.”