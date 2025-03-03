BCCI slams Congress spokesperson’s comments on Rohit Sharma

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday slammed comments by a spokesperson of a national level political party for attempting to criticise the fitness of Team India skipper Rohit Sharma.

BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia shared his thoughts on comments made by Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed where she called Team India skipper Rohit Sharma “fat”.

“It’s very unfortunate that this kind of remark comes from such a person who is on a responsible post… especially at a time when India is playing an ICC tournament and the team is all set to play the semi final,’ Devajit Saikia, BCCI Secretary told ANI.

Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed, whose criticism of “fat” Team India skipper Rohit Sharma triggered outrage, clarified on Monday that her remark was “generic” while asking “what is wrong in saying? It is a democracy…”.

Speaking to ANI today, the Congress’ national spokesperson said, “It was a generic tweet about the fitness of a sportsperson. It was not body-shaming. I always believed a sportsperson should be fit, and I felt he was a bit overweight, so I just tweeted about that. I have been attacked for no reason. When I compared him with previous captains, I put in a statement. I have the right. What is wrong in saying this? It is a democracy…”

Mohamed in a post on X, which she subsequently deleted, said that the Indian cricket team’s captain needs to “lose weight,” and called him the country’s “most unimpressive captain.”

Mohamed’s remarks followed after Rohit Sharma was dismissed after 15 runs off 17 balls during a match against New Zealand for the Champions Trophy on Sunday.

The Congress leader’s comments drew massive criticism with the BJP stating that a party which had lost “90 elections” under Rahul Gandhi was terming the captaincy of Rohit Sharma as unimpressive.

The Bharatiya Janata Party accused her of “body shaming” the stalwart batter and took a dig at the Congress party’s electoral performance.

“Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain by the way! ” Shehzad Poonawalla posted on X.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Rajani Patil said that the Congress will seek a response from Mohamed on the issue. “I personally and the party also will not approve of body shaming anyone. Talking this way about a sportsperson who represents the country is not right. The party will seek a response from her on this,” Patil said.

On Sunday, New Zealand fell to India’s spin ploy as the Rohit Sharma-led side ended at the top of Group A with a 44-run victory in Dubai.

India decided to drop Harshit Rana and field four spinners for their final group-stage game before the semifinals. The decision worked wonders as India’s ball tweakers spun New Zealand batters inside out to defend its 249-run target successfully.

With a third victory on the trot, India ended the group stage with six points, while New Zealand finished in second with four points.