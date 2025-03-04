Amid row over her Rohit Sharma remarks, Congress leader shares BJP MP Kangana Ranaut’s derogatory post on cricketers

Amid the political row over her tactless remarks on Indian national cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, Congress spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed shared an old social media post by actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut in which the latter had allegedly used derogatory language for Indian cricketers.

Responding to Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya’s criticism of her remarks on Rohit Sharma, the Congress leader, while sharing the old post by Ms Ranaut, asked, “What does Mansukh Mandaviya have to say to Kangana Ranaut?”

Advertisement

The minister had termed the Congress leader’s remarks “outright pathetic,” stating that such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices of sportspersons.

Advertisement

“Congress and TMC should leave sportspersons alone as they are fully capable of handling their professional lives.

Remarks made by leaders from these parties, indulging in body shaming and questioning an athlete’s place in the team, are not only deeply shameful but also outright pathetic. Such comments undermine the hard work and sacrifices that our sportspersons make to represent the country on the global stage,” the Union Sports Minister remarked.

What Kangana Ranaut had said?

During the 2021 farmers’ protest, Rohit Sharma shared a post supporting the country’s food providers. While the post didn’t directly critcise the government’s handling of the protest, the veteran cricketer had said that finding a solution was the need of the hour.

Reacting to his post, Ranaut had purportedly said, “why all these cricketers are sounding like dhobi ka kutta na ghar ka ghat ka…”