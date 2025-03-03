Rohit Sharma remarks: Congress asks Shama to delete post, exercise caution in future

Amid a row over Congress spokesperson Shama Mohamed’s remarks on India cricket team captain Rohit Sharma, the party has asked her to delete the post and exercise caution in the future.

In a statement issued on X, Congress leader Pawan Khera said her remarks did not reflect the position of the party.

“Dr. Shama Mohammed, National Spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, made certain remarks about a cricketing legend that do not reflect the party’s position. She has been asked to delete the concerned social media posts from X and has been advised to exercise greater caution in the future,” he said.

He further added, “The Indian National Congress holds the contributions of sporting icons in the highest regard and does not endorse any statements that undermine their legacy.”

In a post on social media, Mohamed had said, “Rohit Sharma is fat for a sportsman! Need to lose weight! And of course the most unimpressive Captain India has ever had!”

In another post, she questioned Sharma’s credentials as a captain and player. “What is so world-class about him when compared to his predecessors? He is a mediocre captain as well as a mediocre player who got lucky to be the captain of India,” she added.

The Congress leader’s comments came after the crickter scored 15 off 17 balls against New Zealand in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy. Although India won the match courtesy a five-wicket haul by Varun Chakraborty, Mohamed questioned Sharma’s fitness and leadership.

Reacting to these remarks, BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, “Those who have lost 90 elections under the captaincy of Rahul Gandhi are calling the captaincy of Rohit Sharma unimpressive! I guess 6 ducks in Delhi and 90 election losses is impressive, but winning the T20 World Cup isn’t! Rohit has a brilliant track record as captain, by the way.”