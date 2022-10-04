BCCI shall appoint Administrator in Rajasthan Cricket Association

The Board of Control for Control in India (BCCI) or Rajasthan Government should appoint a ‘fair committee’ to monitor the day-to-day operation of Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) that is now facing a constitutional crisis as its current executive headed by Vaibhav Gehlot, its President, completed its tenure yesterday.

“As the tenure has finished and the election process of RCA has been stayed by the Rajasthan High Court till next hearing, now who will select the team of RCA, day-to-day operations, operation of bank accounts and other important work. Thus the administrator is required”, its former Secretary Rajendra Singh Nandhu, told a joint press conference here on Tuesday.

In the absence of an elected RCA executive, the old executive was passing wrong decisions which were against the constitution of RCA, Nandhu said.

Quoting the Article 25 of RCA constitution, Nandhu said the executive whose term expired can continue to work and take any decision, and if taken it would be ineffective and void.

“The recommendations of the Lodha Committee, whereas in the order passed by the Supreme Court itself on 14/9/2022, it has been clearly stated that any state If the association and BCCI have to amend their constitution, then its permission will have to be taken from the Supreme Court. While they RCA) have not taken any such permission and thrice flouting the order of the Supreme Court, for the fulfillment of their personal interests and in an arbitrary manner”, he added.

According to Nandhu, many district associations of RCA in Rajasthan have written a letter to the BCC demanding the appointment of administrator with immediate effect.

Vinod Saharan, secretary of Ganganagar District Cricket Association, Brijkishore Upadhyay, secretary of Dausa DCA, and Bharatpur’s DCA Secretary Shatrughan Tiwari were present in the press conference and made the same demands.

