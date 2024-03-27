Battle 2024: Modi speaks to Rajmata pitted against Mahua Moitra

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Sandeshkhali survivor-cum-BJP candidate in Basirhat, he had a telephonic talk with Rajmata Amrita Roy, BJP candidate against Trinamool Congress nominee Mahua Moitra in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal.

Mr Modi told Ms Roy that he is exploring legal options to ensure that the money “looted” from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate, is returned to them, along with the attached assets.

In a swipe at the Opposition bloc INDIA, the Prime Minister said while the BJP was committed to uprooting corruption from the country, the forces standing on the other side of the political divide were ‘corrupt’ and had ganged up to save each other.

The Prime Minister told the Krishnanagar candidate that he was convinced that Bengal will vote for ‘Parivartan’ (change) again in the state.

Ms Amrita Roy has been pitted against expelled Trinamul Congress MP and firebrand leader, Mahua Moitra, from Krishnanagar. Ms Moitra was recently disqualified from the Lok Sabha following an Ethics Committee panel report on allegations of ‘cash-for-query’ against her.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister had spoken to one of the forerunners of the Sandeshkhali protests, Ms Rekha Patra, and called her Shakti Swaroopa for her courage to expose the suspects.

The Prime Minister in his campaign raised several times the issue of women’s empowerment and their embodiment of divine power against evil forces.