Basavaraj S. Bommai who was administered the oath of office and secrecy at 11 am at the Raj Bhavan by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot today as the 23rd chief minister of Karnataka, has stated that he would seek the guidance of outgoing Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

“Carrying out the projects, policies of Yediyurappa is of utmost importance to me. I will take the advice of Yediyurappa in matters of administration,” he said.

“I will implement the party philosophy honestly. Will ensure good coordination between the party and the government,” he explained.

“I will chair a meeting of the Cabinet later today,” Bommai said, adding that after that he will hold a meeting with senior officers to review the Covid-19 and the flood situation in the state.

He further stated that he didn’t expect the Chief Minister’s post to come to him.

“I did not go to New Delhi to meet leaders. Despite that, the leaders have chosen me for the post. This opportunity is challenging as Covid, flood situations are to be handled,” he pointed out.

“Our government is going to be pro-poor, pro-people government with special emphasis to women and Dalit sections,” he stated.

After meeting central leaders residing at the Kumara Krupa guest house, Bommai visited Yediyurappa’s residence on Wednesday and sought his blessings before the swearing-in-ceremony.

Following his swearing-in, Bommai’s challenges will include forming a new Cabinet and appointing deputy chief ministers since his predecessor had an intractable situation with these issues.

As Yediyurappa had formed an edifice of a fledgling BJP unit in Karnataka securing massive progress in the Lok Sabha elections, Bommai, the former home minister, would have to prevent any decline.