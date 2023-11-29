Barak Democratic Front of Assam pushes for demand of a separate state

The Barak Democratic Front (BDF), a socio political organisation from the Barak Valley in Assam, on Wednesday reiterated its demand for creation of a new state “Purbanchal”.

The Barak Valley comprises three districts, namely Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi, in the northeastern state. Bengali-speaking population here constitutes a majority.

Addressing a press conference at the Press Club of India, BDF chief convenor Pradip Dutta Roy said, “Statehood for Barak Valley is a long-standing demand. People of the Barak Valley are very much agitated… We are facing so many problems; we are left with no option but to put forth the statehood demand.”

Roy, who is spearheading a campaign for a separate state, categorically said, “We are not against Assam, nor are we against Assamese people. Our only demand is separate statehood.”

The BDF chief convenor who has been camping in the national capital, along with his colleagues to press their demand, informed that they submitted a memorandum to the President, Prime Minister’s Office and Home Minister in this regard.

In response to a question as to what would be the next step of BDF if the demand is not accepted, he said, “Our next step would be mass democratic peaceful movement in Barak Valley.”

Roy accused the Assam government of trying to obstruct their demand.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Joydeep Bhattacharjee, convenor of the media cell of the BDF, said, “The statehood for Barak Valley is a long-pending demand. This region is being given a step-motherly treatment by successive state governments.”

Kalparnab Gupta, chief convenor of the youth front of the BDF said, “We are determined to go ahead with the demand for a separate state. The state we are demanding will not be a Bengali state in any sense. The proposed state of ours will be to ensure the linguistic and cultural diversity of every community.”