Bansuri Swaraj says AAP govt responsible for Rajinder Nagar incident

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj on Monday said the death of three students following flooding in a basement of a coaching centre in Rajinder Nagar was due to the “negligence” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi.

Raising the issue of the tragic incident which claimed the lives of three civil service aspirants, in Lok Sabha, Swaraj said, “It is very sad that due to the criminal negligence of the Delhi government, three students from Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Telangana, who came to Delhi to prepare for the IAS, lost their lives. The students died due to basement flooding caused by drainage water.”

The BJP MP from New Delhi said, “The cause of death of these three students is the utter and absolute apathy of the AAP ruling dispensation in Delhi.”

Attacking the AAP government, Swaraj further said, “AAP has been in power in Delhi for the last decade but has not done any work for the common people or Delhi residents. The municipal corporation has been under the control of the AAP for the last two years.”

“The Delhi Jal Board comes under the Delhi government, and the cleaning of drainage systems is the responsibility of the Delhi government, but neither has any cleaning been done nor any concrete steps taken. The results are evident today,” she said.

Swaraj claimed that after the rainfall on 22nd July and 24th July, waterlogging caused problems for the people, and the local residents of Rajinder Nagar repeatedly complained to the local MLA and municipal councilor.

She alleged that the MLA and councilor only gave assurances but did not attempt to take any steps, and when three students fell victim to their incompetence, they are now shirking their responsibilities.