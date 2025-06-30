Bank debt drives 3 of family to suicide in Lucknow

In a tragic incident, a garment shop owner in the Ashrafabad area of Chowk locality in the old city area of the state capital was found dead along with his wife and teenage daughter after they allegedly consumed poison.

On Monday morning, all three were found unconscious in the flat, and foam was coming out of their mouths. Police reached the spot on receiving the information and rushed the three to the trauma centre, where doctors declared them brought dead.

The police have received a suicide note from the flat, in which it was written that they are committing suicide due to non-repayment of a bank loan.

The deceased have been identified as Shobhit Rastogi (48), his wife Shuchita (45), and daughter Khyati (16).

DCP (West) Vishwajit Srivastava said that information was received around 5 am that three people had eaten something and were in an unconscious state. Police arrived on the spot and rushed the three to the hospital, where they were declared dead. The forensic team is investigating.

According to the information, the deceased Shobhit Rastogi has a clothes shop in Rajajipuram in the name of Jugal Fashion Point. He took a loan from the bank for business, but was unable to repay it.

Shobhit has also written a suicide note, which that, “We are troubled by the debt. The loan was taken from the bank, which we are unable to repay, and the loan is increasing. We have no option but to die.”

Advertisement