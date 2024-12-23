Bangladesh seeks Sheikh Hasina’s extradition from India

Bangladesh has formally asked India to extradite former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to this country in August after a student-led movement dislodged her from power.

A “note verbale” has been sent to the Indian government for sending Sheikh Hasina back to Bangladesh, Interim Government’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain was quoted as saying by the Bangladeshi media. “We have sent a note verbale requesting India to send Sheikh Hasina back,” Mr Hossain told reporters.

Advertisement

Sheikh Hasina fled to India on 5 August after she was ousted from power following weeks of protests and clashes that killed over 600 people. An interim government, led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus, has been ruling Bangladesh since then.

Advertisement

Dhaka has been upset with some of the statements Sheikh Hasina has made in recent weeks. On 9 December, she accused the Yunus-led interim government of being the “mastermind” behind the student protests that led to her ouster.

While addressing a virtual meeting of the United Kingdom Awami League, she claimed that despite all the demands of the protesters being met, the unrest continued across the nation, suggesting that it was a planned conspiracy.

\Sheikh Hasina’s ouster and the subsequent attacks on the minorities, especially Hindus, across Bangladesh have cast a shadow on India-Bangladesh ties too. India has repeatedly asked Bangladesh to ensure the safety of minorities in the neighbouring country.

The matter was also raised with Dhaka when Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the neighbouring country earlier this month.