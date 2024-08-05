Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina lands at Hindon Air Base

Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled her country amid violent protests, has landed at Hindon Air Base in Ghaziabad, near Delhi, reported news agency ANI.

Hasina, who fled in a military chopper, had first arrived in Agartala, and from there, boarded the C-130 transport aircraft for Hindon Air Base.

The aircraft will be parked near the Indian Air Force’s C-17 and C-130J Super Hercules aircraft hangars.

“The aircraft movement was monitored by Indian Air Force and security agencies from its entry into Indian airspace to Hindon airbase in Ghaziabad,” the agency reported, citing sources.

Some reports also suggested that the former Bangladeshi PM may depart for London.

Minutes after Hasina fled her country, the protesters entered her official residence. Some videos shared on social media showed protesters resting on a bed in the prime minister’s official residence.

The protesters also set Hasina’s party Awami League’s offices in Dhaka and other parts of the country on fire.

The protests, which initially began as a student-led movement against civil service quotas, turned into a nationwide uprising against PM Hasina and her government.

They turned violent on Sunday when 90 people, including 13 policemen were killed in the clashes between protesters and security forces.

The violence prompted the government to impose an indefinite nationwide curfew in a bid to restore order. Internet services were also cut off for several hours.

Since July, the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh have claimed the lives of at least 280 people as demonstrations have spiralled into broader anti-government agitation.