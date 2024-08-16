Bangladesh interim head assures Modi about safety of Hindus, other minorities

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday received a call from Bangladesh government’s intermin head Muhammed Yunus during which the latter assured him about the safety and security of Hindus and other minorities in the neighbouring country.

”Received a telephone call from Professor Muhammad Yunus, @ChiefAdviserGoB. Exchanged views on the prevailing situation. Reiterated India’s support for a democratic, stable, peaceful and progressive Bangladesh. He assured protection, safety and security of Hindus and all minorities in Bangladesh,” PM said in a social media post on X.

The two leaders also discussed ways to take the bilateral relationship forward in line with the respective prirotities.

In his Independence Day speech yesterday, Mr Modi hoped the situation in violence-hit Bangladesh would return to normal soon as the people in India were concerned over the safety of Hindus and minorities there.

On Tuesday, Mr Yunus had reached out to the Hindus in Bangladesh when he visited Dhakeshwari temple Dhaka. He promised to punish those who attacked minorities during the recent violence after former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was ousted.

Indian High Commissioner Pranay Verma had also taken up this issue at a meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain earlier this week.

Meanwhile, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring the situation in Bangladesh. India, he said, desires the return of normalcy there as early as possible.

The spokesperson said India looks forward to working closely with the interim government in Bangladesh.