The CPI (M) today asked the Government to immediately ban mass congregations of all hues in view of the current surge in Covid-19 cases, and run special trains for free passage of all migrant workers to their homes.

The party said the Central Government cannot abstain from its responsibility by blaming the people for not following the protocols, or, shifting the blame on to State governments.

Immediate steps are required in order to contain the growing number of deaths and to overcome shortages in health facilities, the party said.

The Central government must strictly regulate implementation of protocols in election meetings; release extra resources and all funds collected in the PM Cares to augment health facilities; and intensify mass vaccination on an urgent basis, the party said. The CPI (M) politburo asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement these steps on a war footing. The situation was compounding people’s livelihood conditions imposing greater miseries. The government should provide relief to people by immediate direct cash transfers of Rs 7500 per month and free distribution of food grains to all needy. The MGNREGA programme should be expanded and an urban employment guarantee programme should be started at the earliest, the CPI (M) said.

PIL filed over Covid drug deal by Guj BJP chief:

The controversy surrounding shortage, illegal procurement and sending the crucial Covid- 19 injection Remdesivir outside Gujarat has refused to die to down.

As the daily Covid-19 cases have crossed 7,400-mark, a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the High Court today seeking action against Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil for illegally procuring, storing and distributing 5,000 vials of Remdesivir to party supporters in Surat.

Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly, Paresh Dhanani filed the PIL in the High Court today after a Congress memorandum to the Governor earlier this week did not yield any response.

On the other hand, only hours after the Gujarat Government denying that the crucial Remdesivir doses are being sent to other BJP-ruled states amidst a shortage here, came the report that a special aircraft from Uttar Pradesh has airlifted 25,000 vials of the drug.

Responding to the report, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said that this consignment must be part of a tender between the Uttar Pradesh Government and the manufacturer headquartered here. It was not part of Government stock, he added.

Regarding the procurement of 5,000 doses of Remdesivir by state BJP chief C R Paatil too, the Chief Minister had clarified that the supply was not from any Government stock. The PIL in the High Court filed today has also included as respondents the Gujarat Government and BJP MLA Harsh Sanghani who assisted C R Paatil in procuring, storing and distribution of Remdisivir to BJP workers and supporters in Surat.

IMA seeks PM intervention in ‘VIP culture’ treatment:

In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Indian Medical Association( IMA) has urged the PM to intervene and stop the VIP culture which the doctors are facing presently. Raising concerns over what it said a trend of “VIP culture” and “preferential treatment” to politicians and officials when it comes to Covid testing and treatment, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention.

The letter also said “765 of our doctors” died in the fight against Covid and “they are yet to be recognised as warriors and honoured by the government”. In the letter signed by IMA national president Dr JA Jayalal and honorary secretary- general Dr Jayesh M Lele, the IMA has urged the PM to “direct officials and streamline this at the earliest and prevent burn out of front line workers”.