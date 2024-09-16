Balurghat child’s death due to negligence, not doctors’ strike: West Bengal BJP MLA

West Bengal BJP General Secretary and MLA from Asansol South, Agnimitra Paul, on Monday, claimed that the Balurghat child’s death, which was attributed to the junior doctors’ strike, was, in fact, caused, by medical negligence.

In a social media post on X, Paul wrote, “The family of the deceased child in Balurghat has made a sensational claim stating that negligence, not the junior doctors’ strike, led to the death.”

The West Bengal government claimed that 29 people have died so far due to the strike of junior doctors over the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Advertisement

The BJP leader, however, alleged that the state government was spreading falsehoods about the doctors’ strike.

“Recently, the state government alleged that 29 people have died in West Bengal due to lack of medical care as a result of the junior doctors’ strike. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to each of the families of the deceased. Shivam’s name was also included in this list. However, the family had already stated that their words were misinterpreted. This clearly proves that the state government has been spreading falsehoods about the junior doctors’ strike,” she wrote.

She further claimed that the family has clarified now that there is no medical college in South Dinajpur and the doctors’ strike didn’t cause the child’s death.

“The family pointed out that there is no medical college in South Dinajpur, nor are there any junior doctors present, and hence, their strike did not affect the child’s death. The narrative that the strike caused the child’s death is completely false. The family has rejected the state government’s compensation offer and is demanding justice instead,” she added.

The BJP leader criticised the health system and demanded the resignation of the state’s Health Minister.

“The healthcare system across the state has completely collapsed. For the sake of the people of Bengal, we demand the immediate resignation of the incompetent Health Minister,”.she concluded.