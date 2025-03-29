Balancing clean environment & modern development is both opportunity & challenge: Prez Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday stressed that environmental protection and promotion will be possible only through continuous activism based on awareness and everyone’s participation.

She was speaking at the National Conference on ‘Environment – 2025’ here.

Advertisement

“All days related to the environment give the message that we should keep their objectives and programmes in mind every day and make them a part of our daily life as far as possible,” the President said.

Advertisement

Murmu inaugurated the two-day National Conference on ‘Environment – 2025’ here. The Conference, being organised by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), aims to bring together key stakeholders to discuss pressing environmental challenges, share best practices, and collaborate on future action plans for sustainable environmental management.

On the occasion, the President said the NGT has played an important role in the environmental governance of India.

“It has played a decisive role in the field of environmental justice or climate justice. The historic decisions given by NGT have a wide impact on our lives, our health, and the future of our earth,” she said.

Murmu urged the institutions associated with the environment management eco-system and citizens to continuously strive for environmental protection and promotion.

“Our country and the entire world community have to follow a path that is environment friendly. Only then will humanity make real progress,” she said.

The President said India has presented many exemplary examples to the world community through its green initiatives. She expressed confidence that with the participation of all stakeholders, India will play the role of green leadership at the global level.

“We all have to make India a developed nation by the year 2047 where the air, water, greenery, and prosperity attract the entire world community,” Murmu said.

“Our children and the younger generation have to face and contribute to environmental transition on a much wider scale,” she said.

Murmu highlighted that elders in every family worry about which school or college their children will study in, and what career they will choose.

“This worry is justified. But, we all also have to think about what kind of air our children will breathe, what kind of water they will get to drink, whether they will be able to hear the sweet sounds of birds or not, whether they will be able to experience the beauty of lush green forests or not,” the President said.

She said these topics have economic, social, and scientific aspects, but the most important thing is that the challenges related to all these topics also have a moral aspect.

“It is our moral responsibility to provide a legacy of a clean environment to the coming generations. For this, we will have to adopt an environmentally conscious and sensitive lifestyle so that the environment is not only protected but also enhanced and the environment can become more vibrant. Balancing clean environment and modern development is both an opportunity and a challenge,” Murmu said.

“We believed that nature, like a mother, nourishes us, and we should respect and protect nature. The basis of the Indian heritage of development is nourishment, not exploitation; protection, not elimination. Following this tradition, we want to move forward toward a developed India,” she said.

The President was happy to note that over the last decade, India has achieved several examples of early completion of its Nationally Determined Contributions as per international agreements.