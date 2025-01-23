Bal Thackeray never compromised on his core beliefs: PM Modi

Paying rich tributes to Bal Thackeray on his birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the late Shiv Sena supremo never compromised on his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture.

In a post on X, the PM wrote: “I pay homage to Balasaheb Thackeray Ji on his birth anniversary. He is widely respected and remembered for his commitment to public welfare and towards Maharashtra’s development. He was uncompromising when it came to his core beliefs and always contributed towards enhancing the pride of Indian culture.”

Advertisement

A strong votary of ‘Hindutva’, Bal Thackeray never compromised on his principles and always stood against the Congress.

Advertisement