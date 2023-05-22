“It should be held live under the supervision of the SC and people should know what questions he is being asked and what are his responses”

Statesman News Service

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia has responded to the Wrestling Federation of India WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s challenge. Brij Bhushan Sharan had said that if the wrestlers are ready for the narco test, he too is ready.

In response, Punia said, “I want to make it clear that we are also ready for the narco-test. Brij Bhushan should undergo the narco test and there should be a live telecast of it so that the entire nation watches it, and it should happen under the supervision of the hon’ble Supreme Court. People should know the questions he is being asked and what are his responses. And in that case, we are also ready for it.”

Addressing the press, Vinesh Phogat added, “I and all the other girls are ready for the narco test so that everybody gets to know what Brij Bhushan has done with women wrestlers.” Vinesh is the women’s Asian Games and Commonwealth gold medalist on various occasions in the below 55 kg weight category.

Also part of the protest is the Rio de Janeiro bronze medalist in the below 58 kg category weight Sakshi Malik.

It has been over a month now that the top wrestlers of India are protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi demanding Brij Bhushan’s arrest. They have accused him of sexual harassment of women wrestlers.

In support of the wrestlers, a ‘khap panchayat’ in Haryana’s Meham announced a candlelight march at the India Gate on May 23. This will be followed by yet another ‘maha panchayat’ on May 28.

Earlier, the wrestlers tried to enter the Arun Jaitley stadium during an Indian Premier League IPL match to garner support for themselves. However, they were disallowed to go there.

Much earlier, on April 24, the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports had said that the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) will soon appoint an ad-hoc committee to conduct the polls for the executive committee of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) so that it could begin its daily affairs. This would mean the selection of athletes for international events without any bias.