Bain Capital acquires 90% stake in Adani Capital, Adani Housing

US-based investment firm Bain Capital has agreed to buy the 90 per cent stake in Adani Capital and Adani Housing, allowing the embattled billionaire to pare down his non-core businesses.

As per the reports, the transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this Financial Year.

The investment comes at a time after other global investments by companies like GQG raised its stake in Adani Group by about 10 per cent. With this move, Adani Capital will be positioned as a standalone company to expand its lending operations.

As per the announcement, Bain has committed $120 million for Adani Capital and an additional liquidity line of $50 million in the form of Non-Convertible Debentures.

Gaurav Gupta will continue to serve as Adani Capital’s Managing Director and CEO and will retain the remaining 10% stake in the company.

“With Bain committing Rs 1,000 crore of capital in the company, we are now equipped to grow 4x from here,” Gupta said in a statement.

In Januray, Adani Group came under some pressure after Hindenburg accused it of sharp practices. As a repercussion, Adani Group faced an over $150 billion dive in value of stocks.