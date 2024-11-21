Badrinath pilgrimage draws 47 lakh devotees, results in 180 tonnes of garbage

The Badrinath shrine pilgrimage, which attracted 47 lakh devotees this year, has resulted in the accumulation of 180 tonnes of garbage at more than 10,000 feet above sea level in this eco-sensitive zone. This includes 1.5 tonnes of inorganic waste collected by the Badrinath township administration before the temple portals were closed for the next six months.

A special team of more than 50 personnel and sanitation workers from the township, under the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat, collected around 180 tonnes of garbage left by pilgrims who visited the shrine between May and November 17, 2024. The heap of both organic and inorganic waste was cleared ahead of the shrine’s closure on the evening of November 17, in accordance with religious traditions. This was part of the administration’s efforts to ensure the shrine area remains clean before the winter closure. Notably, as per tradition, the entire population of Badrinath town, along with the deity, moves to the alternate seat of Lord Badrinath in Joshimath during the winter months. Joshimath is also regarded as the gateway to the Badrinath Shrine, Auli, and the Nanda Devi Valley of flowers.

According to officials of the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat, over 47 lakh devotees visited the shrine during this pilgrimage season. This resulted in the release of more than 1.5 tonnes of garbage and litter in the different parts of the three-square-kilometre Badrinath Nagar Panchayat area within six months. The large accumulation of garbage across the area compelled the local administration to undertake a massive cleaning drive to restore cleanliness in the shrine premises and its surroundings before the winter closure of the shrine portals.

“A dedicated team of 50 Paryavaran Mitra (environmental friends) carried out a cleanliness drive, resulting in the collection of 1.5 tonnes of waste from prominent areas of the Nagar Panchayat, including Brahm Kapal, Astha Path, Tapt Kund, Main Bazaar, and Mana village. This initiative reaffirms the commitment of the local authorities to preserving the sanctity and cleanliness of the Badrinath pilgrimage centre,” the Nagar panchayat said in a statement.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the efforts by the Badrinath Nagar Panchayat, stating, “Besides efforts to maintain the cleanliness of the Panchayat area and preserve the sanctity of the temple and the local environment, this also highlights the importance of sustainable waste management. The Badrinath municipality was able to earn ₹8 lakh from the disposal of 110 tonnes of organic waste collected during the yatra season.”