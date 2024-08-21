Badlapur protest politically motivated to defame MahaYuti govt, claims CM Eknath Shinde

The protest that led to rail roko against the sexual abuse of two four-year-old girls in reputed Badlapur school is politically motivated, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde alleged on Wednesday, claiming that the involvement of locals was limited while a lot of people were brought in from outside.

He targeted the opposition saying that Tuesday’s protest was to defame the MahaYuti government.

“The seven to eight-hour protest in Badlapur was politically motivated. It unfortunately caused hardship to lakhs of railway passengers which should not have happened. People came from outside as they were brought in vehicles. Everything is visible in the CCTV footage. The state minister (Girish Mahajan) explained to the protesters and accepted all the demands. Still, they weren’t backing down. They wanted to defame the government. There are many issues to be politicised. But shame on them who politicise the sexual abuse of minor girls,” said Shinde.

The CM claimed that the opposition was unable to digest the success of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana and questioned how some protesters were displaying the Ladki Bahin scheme during the protest. “I want to tell the opposition that their discomfort over the Ladki Bahin’s success was visible on Tuesday,” he said.

Shinde admitted that the Badlapur incident was very unfortunate and the police were investigating the case, saying that no one would be spared.

“The police have been ordered to take action to ensure severe punishment to the accused. This case will be taken up on the fast track, for which SIT has been formed. The policemen who caused a delay in the registration of the case have been suspended. Government is behind the families of the victims and all cooperation will be provided,” he said.

Shinde added that the government will take a few more steps including providing security to the girls and women to avoid such incidents in future. He asked the opposition not to politicise the Badlapur case.

Meanwhile, the state government is in damage control mode. In the wake of the Badlapur sexual abuse case, cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on Wednesday announced that the government has given orders to all educational institutions to appoint women staff near women’s toilets, start self-defence campaign and conduct police verification of every school employee including bus drivers, security personnel and canteen staff.

Further, all schools and educational institutions will have to establish a committee of parents of girls and senior officials for their safety. The safety and health of girls will be reviewed per month.