Baby girl pulled out of 300-deep borewell alive after three days

Rescuers managed to pull out a two-and-a-half-year old girl, Srishti Kushwaha, from the borewell in which she had been stuck for the past three days. Immediately after being brought out of the borewell, the baby girl was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance.

Officials did not disclose anything about her physical condition yet.

Teams of the Army, NDRF, SDERF, police and district administration authorities have been working round-the-clock for more than 48 hours to rescue the girl.

Srishti Kushwaha had fallen into the open borewell situated in an agricultural field while playing. The police have booked the person in whose agricultural field the open borewell is located.

Earlier in the day, rescue experts from Gujarat using a robot had joined the frantic rescue operation underway to safely bring out Srishti from the 300-feet deep borewell in which she fell at around 1.30 pm on 6 June.

According to information, a three-member team of robotic rescue experts reached the Mungawali village in Sehore district, where the incident occurred. They lowered a robot into the borewell to monitor the baby’s movements and her physical condition.

After the arrival of Gujarat team, the rescuers had said the next course of action to be taken to rescue the child would be decided based on the data received from the robotic examination.