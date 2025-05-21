Babulal Marandi demands CBI probe into J’khand liquor scam

Mounting a scathing attack on the Jharkhand government, BJP state president and Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister Hemant Soren was involved in the alleged multi-crore liquor scam, demanding a CBI probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference in Ranchi, he termed the scam “bigger than the one in Delhi”, and accused the state government of orchestrating the entire mechanism rather than merely turning a blind eye to it.

“This is not just corruption that happened under the Chief Minister’s watch; this is corruption that was facilitated at the highest level,” he alleged.

Referring to the recent arrest of IAS officer Vinay Kumar Choubey by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Marandi said the move was insufficient and possibly diversionary. “Vinay Choubey is merely a pawn. The kingpin sits in the Chief Minister’s Office,” he claimed.

Marandi further alleged that witnesses cooperating with central agencies were being threatened and coerced into retracting their statements. “Government machinery is being used to intimidate witnesses. Those who have testified before the ED are being told to either withdraw or face jail,” he said.

The senior BJP leader also made public a letter he had written to the Chief Minister on 19 April 2022, raising concerns over procedural anomalies in the tendering process of Jharkhand State Beverages Corporation Limited (JSBCL). “The CM was informed in writing, yet no corrective measures were taken. Why?” Marandi questioned.

He also pointed to the extended vacancy in the post of state DGP, calling it “a deliberate administrative vacuum”. “For the last 21 days, Jharkhand has had no full-time DGP. In a state battling corruption and lawlessness, this raises serious concerns,” he said.

Calling for a court-monitored CBI probe, Marandi insisted that only an independent investigation could unravel what he called a “deeply entrenched and politically shielded scam”. “The scale and design of this scam spans across Jharkhand and neighbouring Chhattisgarh. ED alone cannot dismantle the entire network,” he said.

Marandi also urged the state to ensure proper medical care and security for the arrested officer, Vinay Choubey, alleging attempts to suppress evidence through institutional pressure.

The state government is yet to issue an official response to the allegations.