Babulal Marandi appointed leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Assembly

Former Jharkhand chief minister and state BJP president Babulal Marandi has been appointed the leader of Opposition in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly.

An announcement to this effect was made on Thursday in the presence of Central observers sent by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership after senior tribal leader Marandi was unanimously chosen as the leader of the BJP legislative party.

This decision was made following a crucial meeting of BJP legislators, attended by senior party leaders and central observers. Marandi’s leadership was endorsed without any opposition in this meeting. The BJP Parliamentary Board had appointed two Central observers for the selection of the party’s legislative leader in the Jharkhand Assembly—Union Minister for Environment and Forests Bhupender Yadav and OBC Morcha National President Dr. K Laxman were entrusted with this responsibility.

With this appointment, Marandi will now lead the BJP’s charge against the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government. His selection as the leader of the Opposition reflects the BJP’s intent to strengthen its position in Jharkhand’s political landscape. As the state’s first chief minister and a prominent figure among tribal communities, Marandi is expected to play a key role in shaping the opposition’s strategy.

Party insiders believe that under Marandi’s leadership, the BJP will aggressively challenge the JMM-led government on issues such as governance, corruption, law and order, and development. Speaking on his appointment, Marandi said, “I am grateful to the party for entrusting me with this responsibility. I will work tirelessly to raise the voice of the people and hold the government accountable.”

Marandi’s return to a key legislative role marks a significant political comeback. After parting ways with the BJP in 2006 and founding the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM), he rejoined the saffron party in 2020. Since then, he has been a leading face of the party’s tribal outreach efforts. Now, as the Leader of Opposition, he is expected to shape BJP’s strategy and strengthen its role in the assembly.

However, Marandi faces several challenges. He must unite the BJP’s legislative wing and formulate an effective opposition stance against the ruling alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD. Additionally, he will have to address the concerns of tribal communities.

With Jharkhand’s political landscape evolving rapidly, all eyes will now be on how Marandi leads the opposition and counters the policies of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government.